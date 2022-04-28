KZN search & rescue teams vow to continue trying to locate missing flood victims

The brave men and women have spent days in various areas around the province searching for those missing.

DURBAN - Search and rescue teams have been on the ground in KwaZulu-Natal for more than two weeks trying to locate as many of the victims of the recent floods.



It was an unusually hot and humid day and after hours of trudging through kilometres of mud and dirt looking for two missing men in Ntuzuma, north of Durban, search and rescue teams on Wednesday afternoon still hadn’t found them and eventually had to call it quits for the day.

This was, however, was just one of the scenes they were at. And at least one other, in Phoenix also north of the city, it’s understood one body was recovered.