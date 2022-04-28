KZN search & rescue teams vow to continue trying to locate missing flood victims
The brave men and women have spent days in various areas around the province searching for those missing.
DURBAN - Search and rescue teams have been on the ground in KwaZulu-Natal for more than two weeks trying to locate as many of the victims of the recent floods.
The brave men and women have spent days in various areas around the province searching for those missing.
It was an unusually hot and humid day and after hours of trudging through kilometres of mud and dirt looking for two missing men in Ntuzuma, north of Durban, search and rescue teams on Wednesday afternoon still hadn’t found them and eventually had to call it quits for the day.
This was, however, was just one of the scenes they were at. And at least one other, in Phoenix also north of the city, it’s understood one body was recovered.
With the landslides, the mudslides and the houses collapsing, it might take months before we even hit the tip of the iceberg, says SAPS Durban Search and Rescue Units Warrant Officer Dave Steyn.EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 27, 2022
Bernadette Wicks/Eyewitness News pic.twitter.com/7GiTO3KF4P
It was a gruelling day, spent navigating treacherous terrain in the baking Durban heat. And with every new day, it all starts all over again.
The teams will be back on the ground to continue their searches for missing people.
SAPS Durban search and rescue unit’s warrant officer Dave Steyn, who’s heading up this monumental operation, told Eyewitness News they will not stop their search, even if it means working for months to do what they can to try and bring closure to as many families as possible.
WATCH: KwaZulu-Natal flood death death toll revised to 435