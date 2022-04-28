Govt ministers to give update on KZN, EC and NW flood response

Health Minister Joe Phaahla, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga and Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu will be part of Thursday's briefing.

JOHANNESBURG - Several ministers will give another update on Thursday on government's response to the disastrous flooding that's left hundreds of people dead and many families shattered.

More than 430 people were killed as a torrent washed away homes and bridges, mainly in KwaZulu-Natal, where the estimated cost of repairs will run into billions of rands.

The Eastern Cape was also battered by rain earlier this month, along with the North West.

Meanwhile, Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma will visit affected areas in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday morning to assess the disaster management system.