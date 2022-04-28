Ex-Piketberg cop accused of murdering girlfriend due back in court for bail bid

Richard Smit allegedly shot and killed Natasha Booise in front of her family and friends in January.

CAPE TOWN - The bail application of a former Piketberg police officer accused of murdering his girlfriend is expected to be heard on Thursday.

Many Piketberg residents who've been following court proceedings over the past few months have made it clear that they don't want Smit to be released on bail.

His lawyer said that cross-examination of witnesses would resume on Thursday.

So far, the investigating officer has told the court that the accused called Booise three times wanting to know where she was as she'd not been home.

Booise was with relatives in the town centre.

Smit then drove to them and shot her.

The former constable resigned from the police service in March.

He worked as a court orderly at the Piketberg Magistrate's Court.