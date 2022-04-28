Each month Joburg's faulty speed cameras cost the city R3 million in revenue

The JMPD said this is roughly the figure the city would make from traffic fines.

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) says faulty speed cameras have cost the city roughly R3 million a month since the end of May last year.

The JMPD said this is roughly the figure the city would make from traffic fines.

Speed cameras have not been working in Joburg from 31 May last year.

The JMPD cites contractual differences with the previous supplier delaying the awarding of the tender to a new supplier.

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said a new service provider had not been appointed yet but the new tender process should be completed in a few months.

Fihla said the money being lost by the city was concerning.

He said the metro police and the city did not want the public to know about the speed cameras not working because they were worried it would affect driver behaviour.

“We are concerned its going to affect driver behaviour. Its like playing cat and mouse, if the mouse knows that the cat is not around then they’ll do whatever they please. But I hope that deep inside the motorists within Johannesburg always adhere to the rules of the road and make sure that they keep within the speed limits," said Fihla.

Fihla asked motorists not to take advantage of this.