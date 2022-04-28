Defence lawyer in Senzo Meyiwa murder case arrested

Advocate Malesela Teffo was taken into custody in the Pretoria High Court with the proceedings now adjourned.

TSHWANE - The defence lawyer in the Senzo Meyiwa murder case has been arrested after he failed to appear in court for an assault case.

Advocate Malesela Teffo was taken into custody in the Pretoria High Court with the proceedings now adjourned.

The five men accused of Meyiwa's 2014 murder have been back in court for trial proceedings. They are accused of storming into singer Kelly Khumalo’s home demanding money and cellphones and shooting the Bafana Bafana captain after a scuffle ensued.

STAGED

Earlier, the court heard how former police bosses and political figures allegedly colluded with the family of singer Kelly Khumalo to stage the scene of Meyiwa’s murder.

Teffo told sergeant Thabo Mosia of an apparent meeting held by officials and the people who were in the house right after Meyiwa was killed.

He insisted Mosia was misled.

"The crime scene was mismanaged by the senior officers of Gauteng with the owner of that house and when we arrive we were managed."

Mosia argued the crime scene was staged and prepared before Mosia was called by former Provincial Head of Detectives Philani Ndlovu.

Mosia told the court that he couldnt make any judgments on the tampering on the scene and did only secure the area and investigate.

Meanwhile, the people who were in the house when Meyiwa was killed have been listed as potential witnesses.