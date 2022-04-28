CT man given three life terms for rape

In 2018, a detective made a breakthrough after linking rape cases from the Philippi East precinct in which the suspect used the same modus operandi.

CAPE TOWN - A serial rapist has been hit with a hefty prison sentence.

After DNA tests were done it was found these cases were connected to a docket opened in 2017 in Langa against one Mzwanele Hohlo.

For months police searched for Hohlo as the police's Ndakhe Gwala explained: "Through the aid of Home Affairs, his ID number and birth certificate was obtained. Investigations continued and his photograph was circulated. It was not until his girlfriend laid charges of assault against him in 2019 that he was arrested."

Gwala said he was sentenced on Tuesday in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court.

"One of the victims was raped twice and stabbed in the head with a scissor in an attempt to kill her. The accused pleaded guilty on all charges, and he was sentenced to three times life imprisonment for rape, two times five years imprisonment for attempted murder and 12 months imprisonment for assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm," Gwala said.