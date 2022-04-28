Cogta's Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma in KZN to assess flood damage needs

The Minister will meet with officials from the disaster management centre to assess which resources are needed to enable humanitarian aid.

DURBAN - Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma is in KwaZulu-Natal visiting several areas to assess flood damage.

It's all-hands-on-deck as rescue operations continue in the province along with rebuilding efforts after homes, roads, and another infrastructure was destroyed.

The minister would meet with officials from the disaster management centre to assess what resources were needed to enable humanitarian aid.

Dlamini-Zuma and the province's Cogta MEC Sipho Hlomuka visited the distribution warehouse, from where relief was being distributed.

They spoke with staff there about the processes and procedures in place and the logistics of the operations currently underway.

A big focus of the minister's visit is to look at what measures could potentially be put in place to mitigate this kind of devastation in the wake of further natural disasters.

She spoke about, for example, the importance of working with local communities to educate them on what to do when severe weather warnings are issued.