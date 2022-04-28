Go

City of Cape Town will conduct study on the takeover of rail network

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said the municipality has been given the go ahead by Treasury.

The City of Cape Town will conduct a detailed feasibility study for the takeover of the rail network. Picture: @geordinhl/Twitter
38 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town will conduct a detailed feasibility study for the takeover of the rail network.

The Mayor has on Thursday reminded the council of how the service has deteriorated and he's shared the city's vision for rail operations.

