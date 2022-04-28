City of Cape Town will conduct study on the takeover of rail network

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town will conduct a detailed feasibility study for the takeover of the rail network.

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said the municipality has been given the go ahead by Treasury.

The Mayor has on Thursday reminded the council of how the service has deteriorated and he's shared the city's vision for rail operations.