Attorney blames the devil for fraud and money laundering

36-year-old Yandisa Mjikelo has been handed an effective 15-year sentence after pleading guilty to fraud and money laundering.

CAPE TOWN - In the Eastern Cape an attorney has blamed the devil for their breaking the law.

36-year-old Yandisa Mjikelo has been handed an effective 15-year sentence after pleading guilty to fraud and money-laundering in the Mthatha Specialised Commercial Crimes Court.

Between 2017 and 2019, she defrauded beneficiaries of four estates in amounts ranging from R128,000 to R1.4 million.

Instead of opening estate accounts, Mjikelo colluded with unknown people to deposit money, due to beneficiaries, into other accounts.

Mjikelo then made cash withdrawals from those accounts, deposited cash into more accounts, effected electronic transfers, and invested in Bitcoin.

When family members of the estates of their deceased relatives became suspicious, they approached the law firm's director, who reported it to the police.

Investigations exposed a web of transactions to conceal and disguise the nature, source, location, and movement of the funds between different accounts.

In mitigation of sentence, Mjikelo claimed to have been bewitched or made by the devil to commit the acts.