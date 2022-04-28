ANC's Mashatile argues discussions not done out of spite at eThekwini conference

ANC Treasurer General Paul Mashatile says there's nothing that can be done to stop national leaders from having discussions with delegates - even at regional conferences.

JOHANNESBURG - ANC Treasurer General Paul Mashatile says there's nothing that can be done to stop national leaders from having discussions with delegates - even at regional conferences.

Mashatile's views come on the back of KwaZulu-Natal’s Sihle Zikalala complaining that leaders interfered in the conference business of regions during the eThekwini leadership contest earlier this month.

Zikalala subsequently told Eyewitness News that leaders at national level must call embattled national executive committee member Zweli Mkhize to order.

WATCH: Zikalala: Zweli Mkhize's conduct undermines the leadership of the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal

Footage emerged on social media of Mkhize engaging with a caucus linked to corruption-accused eThekwini Chairperson Zandile Gumede.

Gumede was recently re-elected the position of chair in the ANC’s largest region.

Mkhize is believed to be attempting to build up a campaign to contest for a top position at the ANC's National Conference in December.

Speaking during a media briefing on Wednesday, Mashatile said these engagements were part of ANC life.

“You know, you can’t take away informal meetings in the ANC. People like to talk.”