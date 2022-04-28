Amcu accuses Sibanye of arrogance in wage talks after CEO receives R300m bonus

Workers affiliated to unions Amcu and the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) went on strike last month demanding an increase of R1,000 a month. Sibanye-Stillwater is offering R850.

JOHANNESBURG - The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) has accused Sibanye-Stillwater of arrogance as a strike at the gold mine enters its seventh week.

Amcu president Joseph Mathunjwa said that the R300 million payout to Sibanye CEO Neal Froneman was a slap in the face of striking workers and could not be justified.

"The question is what justified this R300 million. We only asked for R1,000 as an increase when he is earning R1,500 per minute and R215 per second. It is even more than the minimum wage of R23 per hour," Mathunjwa said.

However, Sibanye-Stillwater spokesperson James Wellsted said that unions rejected the company's efforts to ensure they from booming share prices, which formed the bulk of payouts to the CEO and other shareholders.

"We actually tried to introduce a profit share numerous times in the last 10 years and every single time, the union leaders reduced the profit share conflict and that would have benefitted our employees quite significantly," Wellsted said.