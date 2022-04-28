Acsa says it has enough aircraft fuel following concerns over shortages

JOHANNESBURG - The Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) has assured the public that there is still fuel at all airports despite concerns of shortages caused by damage to rail infrastructure following the recent floods in KwaZulu-Natal.

Acsa said that it still had two to three days of aircraft fuel.

Earlier this week, United Airlines suspended travel between New York and OR Tambo International Airport, citing airport-wide fuel shortages, but Acsa said that was not quite the case.

Group executive for operations management at Acsa, Terence Delomoney: “There’s various players in the value chain and as Acsa, we provide storage facilities for the different companies to store their fuel at these facilities. These companies have direct agreements and contracts with the different airlines.”

They have asked airlines to do what they call tinkering of fuel: “Instead of them taking all the fuel from OR Tambo, you take the minimum fuel from OR Tambo.”

Delomoney said that if its reserves were not replenished on time, they may have to take more stringent measures.