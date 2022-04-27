We are not xenophobic, says Operation Dudula as it launches a branch in NW The controversial anti-migrant group is launching its North West branch in Rustenburg on Wednesday. Xenophobia

Rustenburg

Operation dudula JOHANNESBURG - The regional coordinator of Operation Dudula in Rustenburg said they were being labelled xenophobic when all they were doing was enacting their patriotism. The controversial anti-migrant group is launching its North West branch in Rustenburg on Wednesday. Dudula has targeted suspected drug dens, unregistered businesses and undocumented foreign nationals who they blame for the bulk of the country's socio-economic woes. Supporting #OperationDudula Goldenmiles Bhudu addresses marchers briefly as they prepare to head back to Olympia Park stadium. Revolutionaries we want maximum discipline, he tells them. The local interim leadership has been tasked with growing the movement in the province. MS pic.twitter.com/z7RHj35AtZ EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 27, 2022 WATCH: hooting in support of #OperationDudula march in Rustenburg, North West. Motorists we spoke to say they are tired of illegal immigrants but have no problem with documented migrants. MS pic.twitter.com/ebLVYkDlr4 EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 27, 2022

Rollance Mabula said as an unemployed father living in Rustenburg, he'd decided to root out the rot in what he believed was the source of this community's problems.

“We are having a problem of illegal immigrants occupying job positions that are supposed to be occupied by South Africans. How should I feel when I see people from out of this country coming to make our children prostitutes here?”

And while some of the songs that are being sung use derogatory terms to refer to foreigners, Mabula said he and Operational Dudula were not xenophobic.

“There is nothing like that, we do not have any problem with anybody who is in this country legally.”

The regional coordinator said after the launch in Rustenburg, they would go to other parts of the province such as Brits in the Madibeng Local Municipality.