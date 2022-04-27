Go

We are not xenophobic, says Operation Dudula as it launches a branch in NW

The controversial anti-migrant group is launching its North West branch in Rustenburg on Wednesday.

Operation Dudula was launching the North West branch in Rustenburg near the Olympia Park stadium on 27 April 2022, which is Freedom Day. Picture: Masechaba Sefularo/EWN.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The regional coordinator of Operation Dudula in Rustenburg said they were being labelled xenophobic when all they were doing was enacting their patriotism.

Dudula has targeted suspected drug dens, unregistered businesses and undocumented foreign nationals who they blame for the bulk of the country's socio-economic woes.

Rollance Mabula said as an unemployed father living in Rustenburg, he'd decided to root out the rot in what he believed was the source of this community's problems.

“We are having a problem of illegal immigrants occupying job positions that are supposed to be occupied by South Africans. How should I feel when I see people from out of this country coming to make our children prostitutes here?”

And while some of the songs that are being sung use derogatory terms to refer to foreigners, Mabula said he and Operational Dudula were not xenophobic.

“There is nothing like that, we do not have any problem with anybody who is in this country legally.”

The regional coordinator said after the launch in Rustenburg, they would go to other parts of the province such as Brits in the Madibeng Local Municipality.

