WC man (79) facing child rape charges granted bail

CAPE TOWN - An elderly man facing charges of rape, sexual assault and the grooming of a 12-year-old girl has been granted bail in the Piketberg Magistrate's Court.

The accused from the West Coast town of Redelinghuys made his second court appearance on Tuesday.

The 79-year-old man, who cannot be named, has to stick to strict bail conditions.

He can't contact State witnesses and has to stay with relatives in Brackenfell.

He is also not allowed to travel to Piketberg.

The accused has also been placed under 24-hour house arrest and correctional supervision.

He is well known in the Piketberg area.

It is understood that he lured children from neighbouring farms by offering them fruit, food and money.

The matter has been postponed to 24 May.