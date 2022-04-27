Shameful that debate on KZN flood relief focused on corruption - Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa outlined in Parliament government's three phases to recovery efforts, while warning that the aftermath of the flooding would be felt for a long time.

CAPE TOWN - Real-time audits by the Auditor-General and stricter Treasury reporting requirements are some of the measures the government is putting in place to ensure that funds for the relief of flood-stricken parts of KwaZulu-Natal, the Eastern Cape and North West were not misspent or stolen.

President Cyril Ramaphosa told Parliament on Tuesday that it was shameful that when the floods hit, the focus of public debate was around fears that resources meant to deal with the disaster would be looted.

He outlined three phases to recovery efforts, while warning that the aftermath of the flooding would be felt for a long time.

More than 400 people died, with many still missing.

President Ramaphosa said that the government was responding to the disaster in three overlapping phases – the first being humanitarian aid for people who lost their homes and possessions, and those who were still without water or electricity.

The second phase would focus on stabilisation and recovery, including relocating people who had lost everything. The third phase involves the repair and rebuilding of damaged or destroyed roads, bridges and

other infrastructure.

"All the areas affected by the flooding will require significant commitment of resources to recover from this disaster. We will need to mobilise substantial funding within a fiscal environment that is severely constrained," Ramaphosa said.