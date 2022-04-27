Search for missing persons continues in KZN on Freedom Day

It’s been days now and search operations are not giving up as teams are in Ntuzuma, North of Durban, looking for more victims.

DURBAN - Search and rescue teams in KwaZulu-Natal are spending their Freedom Day looking for those went missing when floods wreaked havoc in the parts of the province.

It’s been days now and search operations are not giving up as teams are in Ntuzuma, north of Durban, looking for more victims.

The sun is beating down in Durban and while many around the city might be spending their Freedom Day relaxing at home, search and rescue workers are hard at work looking for flood victims.

On the Gobhogobho River, north of the city, there are about six men from the SAPS search and rescue unit, the SANDF and the COGTA disaster management unit as well as two police K9s.

Eyewitness News had been walking with them for the about four hours as they look for two men who went missing there on Monday, 11 April - Sibusido Gwala and Lucky Mthembu. They've covered about 10 km, having started in Ntuzuma and now reached Kwamashu. but they haven't been able to locate them.

It's exhausting work for these rescuers as they trudge through mud and climb over rocks, it's clear they're feeling it, but remarkably, they're not showing any sign of giving up.