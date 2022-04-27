Search & rescue teams continue the search for flood victims in Ntuzuma, KZN

With over 400 bodies already found search and rescue teams are still hard at work searching for missing persons.

DURBAN - Search and rescue teams in KwaZulu Natal are in Ntuzuma, north of Durban, today looking for more flood victims.

On Tuesday the search and rescue teams recovered an 11-year-old boy's body from the greater Ntuzuma area.

On Wednesday they were back, in a different part of the area, looking for two young men: 21-year-old Sibusiso Gwala and 29-year-old Lucky Mthembu.

Both disappeared on Monday while trying to cross a river.

The teams were walking the length of the river Wednesday morning with two search and rescue K9s.

But so far, they've not turned up anything and the search continues.