Ramaphosa's Freedom Day message: 'Our people are tired of corruption'

President Cyril Ramaphosa was in Middleburg, Mpumalanga, leading government's efforts marking 28 years of freedom in the country.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday said the vision of a promised land of freedom, equality and shared prosperity had been tarnished by corruption.

Ramaphosa also said government was working on correcting apartheid injustices as far as the land issue was concerned.

South Africans ushered in a new democracy as the first democratic elections took place on 27 April 1994.

There had been mixed feelings about this year's celebrations with many questioning what is there to celebrate when the country's overwhelmed by power cuts, unemployment, lack of service delivery and gender-based violence.

Following a display from the South African National Defence Force, President Cyril Ramaphosa took to the podium to celebrate gains made over the past 28 years.

While he had a laundry list of successes, which included citizens abilities to freely voice their views on decisions taken on their behalf, he said for some in positions of responsibility, the pursuit of self-enrichment was more important than improving the lives of South Africans.

“Our people are tired of corruption.”

Ramaphosa called on local, provincial and national government to address ills such as corruption.

“They want municipalities that are going to work for them. They want municipalities that will provide good services. They want leaders who are not going to steal their money.”

The president said South Africa's vision for equality and prosperity had been tarnished by acts of corruption and state capture.

Ramaphosa lauded South Africans for being determined to restore the vision of a thriving country that is corruption free.

He also said plans for land were underway: “In a free South Africa, we have recognised the injustices of the past and are implementing a programme to restitute and redistribute land to those who were dispossessed of their birthright.”