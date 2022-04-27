R7.8m tender flouting case against ex-NW municipal manager postponed to May

Cassius Sejake allegedly flouted tender processes to the value of R7.8 million between 2018 and 2019 during his stint as acting municipal manager.

CAPE TOWN - The case against the former acting municipal manager of the Ratlou Local Municipality in the North West has been postponed to next month.

Cassius Sejake has had to hire a new attorney. His initial lawyer has pulled out.

Sejake has apparently not been cooperating. His bail of R5,000 has been extended.

Sejake was arrested by the Hawks in September 2020 on charges related to the contravention of the Municipal Finance Management Act.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)'s Henry Mamothame: "Investigations into the case have been completed and the State is ready to proceed with pre-trial conferencing for the trial to commence and we hope that there will be no further delays in the proceedings."