Operation Dudula launches branch in North West

JOHANNESBURG - A group of Operation Dudula supporters have gathered at the sports grounds near the Olympia Park Stadium in Rustenburg ahead of the group's official launch in the North West.

Organisers said that Rustenburg, which is home to mining and agricultural industries, was plagued by drugs, prostitution and human trafficking and they blamed this on illegal migrants.

Rollance Mabula is the regional coordinator in Rustenburg and explained the plans for the day: “We are going to start here and introduce the branch committee of Rustenburg to the community and proceed to the bus rank where we are going to meet the recipient from the Department of Home Affairs and the office of the executive mayor to receive the memorandum.”

It is expected that Dudula's national leadership, including its deputy chairperson Dan Radebe, will join demonstrators to hand over their memorandum of demands.