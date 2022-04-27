Mothapo: Let's never forget the sacrifices that led to SA’s freedom

On this day 28 years ago, all South Africans voted in the country's first democratic election, which paved the way for a new democratic government.

JOHANNESBURG - Parliament's presiding officers say we should never take for granted the sacrifices that led to the freedoms we enjoy today.

National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and the chairperson of the National Council of Provinces, Amos Masondo, on Wednesday said we should also remind each other that our freedom was achieved through blood and sweat.

On this day 28 years ago, all South Africans voted in the country's first democratic election, which paved the way for a new democratic government.

Speaking on behalf of the presiding officers, Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said while we'd made great strides, we still had many challenges to overcome.

“United in our diversity; we have the insurmountable strength to overcome our obstacles and push back the frontiers of unemployment, poverty, inequality, violence against women and girls that continue to define the lives of the majority of South Africans.”