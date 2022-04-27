Mkhwebane's bid to halt Parly probe hits unexpected delay

The matter was supposed to be heard by the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday but was postponed due to what the court called an 'unfortunate development' related to her Constitutional Court rescission application.

CAPE TOWN - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s interdict application to stop the parliamentary inquiry has hit an unexpected delay.

The matter was supposed to be heard by the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday but was postponed due to what the court called an “unfortunate development” related to her Constitutional Court rescission application.

Mkhwebane wants the court to halt Parliament from moving ahead with its inquiry.

Dali Mpofu, representing Busisiwe Mkhwebane on Tuesday asked the court for the postponement due to a development related to her rescission application.

"There has been an unfortunate development relating to the application to the Constitutional Court brought by the Public Protector for a rescission of parts of the Constitutional Court judgment on the 4th of February 2022. The postponement is sought inter alia to seek clarity about that and to preserve the integrity of the judicial process going forward," Mpofu said.

Judge Nathan Erasmus said that the court had been seized with the matter and held discussions with all the judges.

He says they agreed that all parties should have time to consider proposed agreement to postpone the hearing.

The matter has been postponed to 18 and 19 May.