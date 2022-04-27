Man accused of Enkanini mass shooting granted R800 bail

Thando Shuba appeared in the local magistrate's court on Tuesday where the matter was postponed to 6 July for further investigation.

CAPE TOWN - A man accused of a mass murder in the Enkanini informal settlement in Khayelitsha has been granted bail of R800.

The 35-year-old was arrested shortly after the fatal shooting in which two women and four men died on 20 March.

Meanwhile, six days earlier, four men and a woman were gunned down in the Endlovini informal settlement, also in Khayelitsha.

The man accused of that mass killing, Madoda Zwayi, also appeared in the same court on Tuesday.

He is due back in the dock next Tuesday for a formal bail application.