Mamabolo says the knock on IEC's reputation was unjustifiable

JOHANNESBURG - Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) chief, Sy Mamabolo, on Wednesday said the knock on the IEC's reputation in last year's local government elections was unjustifiable.

The commission drew criticism after it reopened candidate registration last year. This benefitted the African National Congress (ANC), which had candidates that missed the deadline.

The IEC decided to reopen candidate registration after the Constitutional Court ordered it to delay the local government elections.

Mamabolo said this was the order of things: “Once you open the voter’s roll, inevitably, you’ve got to open the other process because it is your basis of participation. Your requirement for participation is dependent on the roll being finalised and certified.”

He also said it was not ordinary South Africans but politicians who were leading unfounded allegations against the IEC and this impacted on the credibility of the electoral body.

“In fact, they take public platforms, social media, [and] berate people and capped registration.”

Mamabolo insists the decisions that the commission made were well founded in law and in line with international electoral law.