Malema: Freedom is meaningless to SA's women

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema said freedom was meaningless to South African women.

He was speaking at the party's Freedom Day event in Moretele View Park in Mamelodi on Wednesday. Malema focused on crime, unemployment and gender-based violence in his address.

He called on the men of the country to protect the women: “We need to protect our women because they are being killed, they are being raped in their own households where they are supposed to be safe. This freedom will never be celebrated by any woman because South Africa has declared war against women.”

Malema added that freedom meant we should all be equal, despite gender or race.

He said equality also extended to having an equal share in the land and the economy.

But he said this was still not the case: “When these people went to prison and fought for us to be liberated, they said they would lead us into a promised land, into a land of milk and honey. We are stuck in a land or permanent pain.”

Malema also observed a moment of silence for those who lost their lives in the floods in KZN, Eastern Cape and Western Cape.