Harrowing details of Klawer teen Jerobejin van Wyk’s murder heard in court

CAPE TOWN - The Klawer Magistrate's Court has heard harrowing details about the events leading up to the death of 13-year-old Jerobejin van Wyk in February.

The teen's alleged killer Daniel Smit appeared in the dock on Tuesday where the defence made an application for the 56-year-old to be referred to Valkenberg Psychiatric Hospital for observation.

He will be back in the dock on 23 May and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said that more charges were likely to be added.

It was initially alleged that the teenager was killed because he and a friend had stolen mangoes from the accused's garden.

However, Smit's lawyer claimed that his actions were not driven by anger or hate, but by occult influences.

That version appeared to be supported, in part, by a psychologist’s report.

The assessment advised that several aspects needed to be investigated by a psychiatrist.

The psychologist’s report stated that Smit had seen the two boys steal fruit from his garden and that he chased them in his vehicle after he was mocked.

The document further stated that Van Wyk was taken to the accused's house where he was given bread and a cold drink before he had his neck broken.

The 13-year-old’s body was then placed in a freezer.

It also emerged that he later gave his 20-year-old daughter sleeping tablets so he could perform a pre-planned ritual.

That allegedly involved dismembering the teen's body and burning parts in his fireplace while other remains were thrown into a septic tank later found by municipal workers.