Gauteng ANC's Jacob Khawe steps aside over spousal abuse allegations

It’s understood that the ANC in the province held a special provincial executive committee meeting to deal with the allegations. Insiders at the meeting told Eyewitness News that Khawe seemingly volunteered to step aside.

JOHANNESBURG - Eyewitness News understands that embattled African National Congress (ANC) Gauteng provincial secretary Jacob Khawe has stepped aside amid allegations that he abused his wife.

It’s understood that the ANC in the province held a special provincial executive committee meeting to deal with the allegations.

Insiders at the meeting told Eyewitness News that Khawe seemingly volunteered to step aside.

The women’s league in the province has also announced that it will accompany Khawe’s soon-to-be ex-wife to lay a police complaint with the police.

Several images have been circulating on social media, with weekend newspapers claiming that she accused the provincial leader of beating her when she questioned his commitment to their marriage.

The women's league has called for Khawe to be hauled before its integrity commission to answer to the claims.

The league said that while it respected that Khawe was innocent until proven guilty, it believed that perceptions that he'd laid hands on his partner could not be met with silence by the ANC.