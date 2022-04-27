Gauteng ANC confirms Khawe on leave of absence amid domestic violence claims

Some ANC members have been calling for him to step aside but the ANC said that he was prepared to work with the organisation and would be appearing before the integrity commission.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng confirms that its provincial secretary, Jacob Khawe, has taken a leave of absence in the wake of his wife accusing him of domestic violence.

A special provincial executive committee (PEC) meeting was held on Tuesday night to deal with the abuse claims.

Images of his battered wife were doing the rounds on social media last week, with claims that he had been physically attacking her for some time.

Some ANC members have been calling for him to step aside but the ANC said that he was prepared to work with the organisation and would be appearing before the integrity commission.

An evening PEC meeting in Gauteng unanimously reaffirmed the seriousness of gender-based violence in the country and while it noted that Khawe denied any wrongdoing, the allegations levelled against him by his wife were serious for him to be hauled before the national integrity commission of the organisation.

Khawe has been granted a leave of absence at his own request, with his deputy, Nomantu Nkomo Ralehoko, taking over his duties while the allegations against him are being ventilated.

Eyewitness News also understands that the ANC Women’s League is set to assist Khawe’s wife in laying charges against him.

This scandal hits Gauteng as it prepares for its June provincial conference.