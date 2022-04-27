Codling moth a threat to SA citrus exports to Europe

Deon Joubert, who is part of a special Citrus Growers Association envoy for market access and EU Matters, speaks to John Perlman about the codling moth and the threat that it poses to SA citrus exports to Europe.

Some South African citrus exported to the Europe region may be banned if a vote on the new cold treatment regulations is passed.

The European Union’s (EU) standing committee on plant, animal, food and feed will discuss the false codling moth (FCM), which feeds on many species of crops, including citrus this week.

The false coddling moth is a small moth that has a quality impact on the fruit and citrus in general but it is well controlled. Deon Joubert, special Citrus Growers Association envoy for market access and EU Matters

We have exported between 800,000 tons to a million to the EU and the UK annually. The systems we apply for food going to Europe have been so successful. Deon Joubert, special Citrus Growers Association envoy for market access and EU Matters

Listen to the full interview below:

