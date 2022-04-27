Are we free? SA youth question Freedom Day celebration

As South Africa commemorates 28 years since the country's first democratic elections, many citizens question whether it is a day to celebrate as many do not feel free.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans have raised concerns whether Freedom Day is still worth celebrating almost three decades later.

Eyewitnesses News took to the streets of Joburg to speak to people - many said that the high unemployment rate, especially amongst the youth, was worrying and this meant that there was not much to celebrate on this Freedom Day.

Some of the youth that Eyewitness News spoke to said that this was just another public holiday.

"When you say free, what are we free from? What is freedom? Freedom in exchange for what? Nothing is for free. If we're free, what did we exchange it with?" one young man asked.

"I'm off to work. It's just another Wednesday in the week," another man said.

"I see it as an international thing. It's a reminder that we need to take control and we also need to work towards a better nation," an optimistic young man said.