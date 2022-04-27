ANC NEC bars members who've stepped aside from standing for leadership positions

The party is now tightening measures and trying to prevent those affected by the contentious resolution from being eligible to lead in the organisation.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC)’s national executive committee (NEC) has resolved to bar anyone who’s stepped aside from standing to be elected in any position, as it tightens measures around the contentious 2017 resolution.

In a statement following its special NEC on Tuesday, it noted the confusion and reputational damage stemming from its own branches electing those implicated in criminality back into leadership positions.

Earlier this month, the ANC’s biggest region re-elected corruption-accused Zandile Gumede as regional chair.

READ MORE:

• Corruption-accused Zandile Gumede elected as regional chair of eThekwini ANC

• Mpumalanga treasurer Msibi reminded of decision to ‘step aside’ from ANC

Last month, Mpumalanga delegates elected murder-accused Mandla Msibi as provincial treasurer.

The resolution was finalised and implemented last year.

It has cost ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule his office, as he was summarily suspended for failing to step aside.

Following embarrassing episodes for the ANC, where it's had to explain why leaders – one facing murder charges and another graft accusations - were re-elected while having stepped aside.

The party is now tightening measures and trying to prevent those affected by the contentious resolution from being eligible to lead in the organisation.