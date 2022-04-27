Against all odds: Search teams refuse to give up on missing persons in KZN

They have braved raging rivers and dug through mountains of rubble and debris in search of survivors and the deceased alike. And despite the incredible toll it has taken on them, they are still going.

DURBAN - The incredible men and women making up the search and rescue teams that have been working around the clock in the wake of the floods in KwaZulu-Natal, have been hailed by many as heroes.

But the SAPS Durban Search and Rescue Unit’s Warrant Officer Dave Steyn - the man at the helm of this mammoth operation - told Eyewitness News on Tuesday that this was simply what they did.

They have braved raging rivers and dug through mountains of rubble and debris in search of survivors and the deceased alike. And despite the incredible toll it has taken on them, they are still going.

“I think it’s just the nature of the search and rescue member, a police pilot, an air force pilot or a navy diver - even a firefighter and some of the volunteers that have jumped in here. They are not told to do this job. They are the ones that volunteer. They have the passion,” Steyn said.

Hundreds of people have been reported missing since the floods first hit and Steyn and his colleagues have been working under extraordinarily challenging circumstances to rescue and recover them.

“It is extremely challenging in that some of our missing persons might be buried under tons and tons of rubble and mud. We have a large number of people that have been washed away in rivers. However, with the landslides, the mudslides and the houses collapsing, it might take months before we even hit the tip of the iceberg,” he said.

The teams have enjoyed a swell of support from the community, with local businesses and ordinary men and women alike having descended on the Virginia Airport - where the operations are based - to provide them with hot meals, cold drinks and anything else they might need. And Steyn said this had been an incredible source of support.

“We even have the chiropractors here, we have physiotherapists that are assisting members who are suffering from fatigue and minor injuries. We have surgeons and doctors that are here all day, every day, that are assisting where medication is needed or where any other form of therapeutic intervention is required.”

He said the work took a toll but that he and his teams would not stop.

“They are getting tired, they are wearing thin and being spread. But their morale is up. There are times when we will have low days, when you can see that the team is really battling, but we don’t stop and give up. We might take more breaks and slow the pace down but it is ongoing,” he added.