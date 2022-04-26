Western Cape High Court postpones Busisiwe Mkhwebane impeachment appeal

Judge Nathan Erasmus postponed the matter to 18 and 19 May today.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape High Court has postponed Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's application to stop her impeachment due to "unfortunate developments".

Judge Nathan Erasmus postponed the matter to 18 and 19 May on Tuesday.

High Court Judge Nathan Erasmus, in granting the postponement, said there was still the pending Constitutional Court rescission application by Mkhwebane that could have an impact.

Without giving much detail, Erasmus also noted certain developments as a reason for the postponement.

“We were alerted yesterday [Monday] afternoon to certain unfortunate developments that might impact on the hearing of the matter.”

Advocate Steven Budlender, representing the Democratic Alliance in the matter, said they did not support the postponement.

“It is of the view that there is no proper basis for postponement and postponing the matter will lead to a delay and prejudice in relation to the processes regarding the public protector.”