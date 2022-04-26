Twin Chicks: When friendship meets business

The farm is based in the North West and sells its products mostly in Gauteng-based areas like Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni.

Author: Tebogo Mokwena

When friends Mpho Serabele and Dimakatso Ngoveni started their poultry farm, Twin Chicks, they did so to ensure their future generations would have financial security. They both came from underprivileged backgrounds and were determined to break the cycle of poverty with their business. “We firstly wanted to prove to people that it was possible for women to work together and become successful together. This was very important for us because women tend to struggle with supporting one another,” Serabele told Vutivi News.

While Ngoveni added: “We also wanted to make sure that our children and their children and their children’s futures were secure so that they never have to struggle as we did.” Ngoveni is a clinical psychologist with her own practice and Serabele is a banker. The women, who are both from Johannesburg, financed their business from their own pockets last year. “It was difficult for our partners because we had to explain to them that we would be spending money which would normally be spent for our households for the farm,” Serabele said.

The farm is based in the North West and sells its products mostly in Gauteng-based areas like Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni. It provides live chickens, slaughtered and packed chickens, eggs and chicken parts, including intestines, innards and chicken feet.

