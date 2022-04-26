Treasury's R15bn bounce back support scheme for struggling businesses in effect

This is a loan guarantee scheme that affords small and medium enterprises with a maximum turnover of R100 million annually to access up to R10 million in loans.

JOHANNESBURG - Treasury has announced that the R15 billion bounce back support scheme meant to aid struggling businesses has come into effect.

This is a loan guarantee scheme that affords small and medium enterprises with a maximum turnover of R100 million annually to access up to R10 million in loans.

The scheme will also be extended to businesses still recovering from the July civil unrest last year and the current flood disaster.

The bounce-back support scheme, as named by the Treasury, will provide additional funding to qualifying businesses to grow the country’s economy and facilitate job creation.

This is an effort to also help businesses recover from the effects of the COVID-19 lockdowns and other disasters.

Although the initial allocation for the loan guarantee mechanism is R15 billion – a smaller R5 billion equity-linked programme that will be facilitated by the national Treasury and development finance institutions will be introduced later this year as a complementary tool.

It also replaced the failed 2020 COVID-19 loan guarantee scheme that reluctant business owners fearing incurring more debt did not take up.

Treasury says lessons from these failures were leveraged when bringing about the new bounce-back scheme to ensure greater take-up.

Eligible businesses have been encouraged to contact their bankers for more details.