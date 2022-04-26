These dance moves by SA 'rugby player' are not just for all the single ladies

A South African dancer is going viral on tiktok for his 'Single Ladies' routine with some DHL stormers cheerleaders.

A South African dancer, Wiaan Laing, is going viral on social media for jamming to Beyoncé with some cheerleaders before a rugby match.

The dancer was originally thought to be a New Zealand rugby player after being posted to a tiktok account, but viewers were quick to point out that he was proudly South African and not a rugby player at all.

Wiang is actually a hip hop dance teacher at the Stellenbosch Dance Academy who performed alongside the DHL Stormers dancers.

The seven-second video shows him stealing the show as he performs Beyoncé’s iconic Single Ladies moves in a Stormers jersey.

