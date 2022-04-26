Senzo Meyiwa murder scene was protected, police officer tells court

Sergeant Thabo Mosia returned to the witness stand on Tuesday morning. He is the first State witness in the trial of the Bafana Bafana captain's murder.

JOHANNESBURG - The Pretoria High Court has heard how the officer who attended the scene of Senzo Meyiwa's murder believes it was protected from being compromised.

Meyiwa, who was also an Orlando Pirates goalkeeper, was shot and killed at the Vosloourus home of his girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo in 2014.

The question of the preservation of the crime scene where Meyiwa was murdered went unanswered throughout the day on Monday but has featured prominently on Tuesday morning.

While on the stand, Mosia told the court that when he arrived at the scene of the crime just after midnight on 27 October 2014, police moved the five adults and two minors who were in the house to a single bedroom.

This was to allow police to take DNA swabs from the rest of the house.

But Mosia said that he soon had to leave to attend other cases, as he was on standby.

"The arrangement with Brigadier Ndlovu was just to control the movement of those people who were in the house to make sure that they don’t tamper with anything," Mosia said.

State Advocate George Baloyi asked whether the scene of the crime was preserved when Mosia left the house and Mosia responded with the following statement.

"The crime scene tape was still there my lord. I think the scene was being protected, my lord," said the police sergeant.

Mosia is to be cross-examined by the defence attorneys.