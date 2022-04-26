Go

SA records 30 COVID fatalities, 1,954 new infections

The latest fatalities take the country's known death toll to 100,333.

CAPE TOWN - South Africa has recorded 30 fatalities as a result of the coronavirus.

In the last 24-hour cycle, 1,954 new COVID-19 infections have also been reported.

On the vaccine front, 34,659,733 vaccine doses have been administered to date.

