Religious forum leads nationwide prayer for those affected by KZN floods

Earlier on Tuesday, they visited some of the areas which had borne the brunt of the devastation and also used the opportunity to share their first-hand experiences.

DURBAN - Religious leaders from the Christian, Hindu and Muslim faiths came together under the banner of the National Religious Forum to lead a nationwide moment of prayer for those affected by the unprecedented floods in KwaZulu-Natal two weeks ago.

Earlier on Tuesday, they visited some of the areas which had borne the brunt of the devastation and also used the opportunity to share their first-hand experiences.

They spoke of people who had lost not just their homes and possessions but their independence and their dignity, too.

They further highlighted the plights of those who were still without water and electricity and the impact the damage to infrastructure had had on sanitation - raising concerns, especially, for the well-being of children in these areas.

Their immediate needs included food, water, warm clothes, shoes and blankets.

They also prayed for those affected as well as for those who had been working around the clock to try and help in whatever way they could and for the country to come together and unite on the back of this disaster.