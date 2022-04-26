Red tape is stifling small businesses - Ndabeni-Abrahams

Small Business Development Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams also encouraged SMMEs to highlight the various challenges they faced when dealing with government processes.

Author: Tebogo Mokwena

The government’s red tape is stifling small businesses and the state must urgently deal with this, says Small Business Development Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams. Since taking over this portfolio, Ndabeni-Abrahams has been vocal about the issue of regulation and its impact on small enterprises. “The truth is we have not managed to do what the National Development Plan dictated to us to do,” she said at a meeting with SMMEs in Mossel Bay in the Western Cape.

“The responsibility of the state is to create a conducive environment for businesses to thrive. “If we understand that, it means that we have a responsibility to join hands in tackling the red tape that small businesses face.” The minister reiterated that the government must make it easier for small businesses to access the state’s various intervention programmes.

“If we are going to be the ones that come up with processes and thick documents with English that is understood by those drafting them, then it means that we are not serving the constituency in a deserving manner,” she said. Ndabeni-Abrahams also encouraged SMMEs to highlight the various challenges they faced when dealing with government processes.

