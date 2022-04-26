Reagen Allen officially replaces Fritz as Community Safety MEC

Reagen Allen has served as chairperson of the Provincial Legislature's Community Safety Committee since June 2019 and has been a member of the Provincial Legislature since 2018.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape's new Community Safety and Police Oversight MEC has been sworn in.

Reagen Allen has served as chairperson of the Provincial Legislature's Community Safety Committee since June 2019 and has been a member of the Provincial Legislature since 2018.

He replaced Albert Fritz who was fired in March amid allegations of sexual misconduct.

Allen said his first 100 days in office would be committed to proactive rather than reactive measures to create safer communities.

He intends to visit 30 police stations, join 30 neighbourhood watch walkabouts, and strengthen the already established relationship with the provincial police commissioner.

Allen also wants to engage various partners and political parties to ascertain how best they can collaborate to tackle crime and violence.

He aims to continue to realise the province's safety plan, which has a goal of halving the province's murder rate by 2029.