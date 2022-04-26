Ramaphosa to outline govt's response to KZN, EC floods in Parliament

The devastating floods have cost over 400 lives and left billions of rands worth of damage to infrastructure in KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Tuesday afternoon address a joint sitting of Parliament on the devastation caused by catastrophic flooding along with parts of the eastern coast.

Ramaphosa is expected to outline the government’s response and any additional funding after declaring the flooding a national state of disaster.

The devastating floods have cost over 400 lives and left billions of rands worth of damage to infrastructure in KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape.

Before the president’s address at 2pm, the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) will first adopt a motion to establish an ad hoc joint committee on the flood disaster relief and recovery.

The committee, according to the order paper, will engage all relevant government departments and entities to assess the overall impact of the damage as well as relief measures by government.

The committee will also oversee the response and implementation of the relief measures by government.

Last week President Ramaphosa said that it was up to Parliament to exercise oversight over the government’s response and any additional funding.

Ramaphosa said that R1 billion had already been set aside by Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana and additional funding will be allocated through parliamentary processes.