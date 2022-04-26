Ramaphosa commits to stringent oversight measures on funds earmarked for KZN

This includes real-time audits by the office of the Auditor-General and stronger reporting requirements demanded by the National Treasury.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa says there will be heightened oversight measures to ensure the proper use of funds released to deal with the devastation caused by catastrophic floods in KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape.

This included real-time audits by the Office of the Auditor-General and stronger reporting requirements demanded by the National Treasury.

At least 400 people have lost their lives while many are still missing.

Addressing a joint sitting of the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces on Tuesday, Ramaphosa did not give a figure but warned that substantial sums would be required to help those affected and to repair and rebuild infrastructure.

"National Treasury is continuing to interact with various state institutions involved, including the National Disaster Management Centre to assess the extent of any additional funding required to respond to the disaster. It's clear, honourable members, that more money will be needed to deal with the reconstruction and the rebuilding work that we must undertake. We have to ensure that all funds used to respond to this disaster are spent effectively".

Ramaphosa said just as our economy was showing signs of recovery, parts of the country had been plunged into mourning.

He urged the nation to participate in a collective prayer for those affected.