Power cuts the result of policy missteps, impact of state capture - Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa used his weekly newsletter to try and ease frustrations after days of rolling power cuts last week - the worst that the country has seen this year so far.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa said that rolling blackouts were the result of policy missteps and the impact of many years of state capture.

He used his weekly newsletter to try and ease frustrations after days of rolling power cuts last week - the worst that the country has seen this year so far.

In his newsletter, President Ramaphosa said that power cuts cost the economy dearly, caused great frustration and created hardship for households and businesses.

He said that a stable and reliable supply of electricity was essential and a necessary condition for economic growth.

That's why, he added, government was focused on achieving energy security.

But while this objective remains elusive, ordinary South Africans have been suffering for over a decade amid constant power outages.

Ramaphosa acknowledged that there had been insufficient investment in the technical skills needed to operate and maintain power plants.

He added that for years power plants were not maintained properly - instead, they'd been made to run harder.

He said that this situation was made worse by the devastating impact of state capture as billions were diverted from critical operational requirements at Eskom into private pockets.