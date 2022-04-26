One killed and another injured in shooting at ANC branch biennial meeting

While the motive for the attack is still unclear it has been reported two assailants, who were wearing masks, arrived at the Mothotlung Community Hall in a white sedan moments before the meeting started and opened fire.

JOHANNESBURG - One person has been killed and another wounded in a shooting that took place at the weekend at the ANC's branch biennial meeting in Mothotlung in the Northwest.

A 38-year-old male victim was declared dead on the scene while a female, who was struck by a stray bullet, was taken away for further medical treatment.

In a statement, the ANC's provincial office condemned the attack in ward 20 of the Madibeng sub-region near brits saying barring a few isolated incidents of violence its branch biennial meetings have mostly been conflict-free.

Northwest SAPS spokesperson Sabata Mokgwabone said the gunmen fled the scene.

“We can confirm that police in Mothotlung are investigating a case of murder, and another of attempted murder. The motive is unknown at this stage. No one has been arrested. An investigation into the matter continues.”

Police called on members of the public with any information that may assist in the investigation to contact authorities.