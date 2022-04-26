New WC Community Safety MEC Allen says he has plans in place to reduce crime

He was appointed as MEC on Friday after Albert Fritz was fired from the post in March, amid allegations of sexual misconduct.

CAPE TOWN - New Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen said that he has plans in place to reduce crime levels in the Western Cape.

Allen is the chairperson of the provincial legislature's community safety committee.

MEC Allen is well aware of rising gun violence in Cape Town, with mass shootings and gang violence plaguing several communities.

He said that he would work with police and hold them to account.

"Tracking the murder rate but also making sure that we do deployment based on evidence and on data that is very specific. For example, we are able to track where murders happen, where GBV happens," Allen explained.

So what does the Mitchell's Plain native bring to the community safety portfolio?

"I feel that there will be a political will that I will be able to bring, that there is an experience that I will be able to bring in terms of where I grew up, the gelling and bring all departments together in terms of health, social development and community safety," he said.

Allen also wants to extend programmes that deal with preventative measures.