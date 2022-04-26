'National govt interventions in KZN have really assisted in relief'

Cogta KwaZulu-Natal MEC Sipho Hlomuka spokesperson Senzelwe Mzila gives an update on the situation in the province.

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs KwaZulu-Natal MEC Sipho Hlomuka spokesperson Senzelwe Mzila says the number of missing people in the province after the floods continues to fluctuate and currently, 50 people are still missing.

He says emergency teams are working around the clock in search of those that are missing and as time passes, the chances of finding those people alive gets slimmer.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Mzila says significant progress has been made by different municipalities.

Interventions that have come from national government have assisted especially on the water and sanitation part. Senzelwe Mzila, Spokesperson - Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs KwaZulu-Natal MEC Sipho Hlomuka

Listen below to the full conversation:

This article first appeared on 702 : 'National govt interventions in KZN have really assisted in relief'