Most new COVID-19 cases being reported in Gauteng, KZN and WC

On Monday, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) reported 1,954 new cases.

CAPE TOWN - There has been another notable rise in South Africa's daily COVID-19 infections.

Most new cases have been picked up in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape.

Chief of operations at the Western Cape Health Department, Dr Saadiq Kariem: "Our active cases at the moment has gone up to just around 5,200 but also worryingly, our proportion positive as you said has increased to around 30%.''

Kariem said that they are seeing new cases in the province at around 350 on a daily basis.

"Encouragingly, the daily hospital admissions are remaining around 17-19 daily admissions per day. Of course as you probably know, this is driven by the Omicron sub-variants BA4 and BA5 which has been shown to increase over the last three months," he said.

He said that daily hospital admissions was the top priority for the department.

"The proportion positive is important - it gives us a sense of where we think the wave is surging towards but what's more important for us is in fact the daily hospital admission rate and that's why for us, it's encouraging that it is remaining around the 17-19 mark on a daily basis," Kariem said.