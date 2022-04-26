Mkhwebane in court in bid to halt Parly impeachment probe, suspension

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane wants to interdict Parliament from moving ahead with its impeachment process.

CAPE TOWN - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane will be back on familiar territory on Tuesday when she again approaches the court to stop her impeachment inquiry.

Mkhwebane wants to interdict Parliament from moving ahead with its impeachment process.

The Western Cape High Court will hear Mkhwebane’s application which is being opposed by Parliament and the Democratic Alliance (DA), which made the initial complaint.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane faces suspension by the president should her court bid fail.

Mkhwebane’s application on Tuesday is not only trying to stop Parliament from proceeding with its inquiry, but she is also in a last-ditch effort to stop President Cyril Ramaphosa from suspending her.

She wants to interdict the Parliament inquiry pending her Constitutional Court rescission application on its earlier ruling.

She said that Ramaphosa was personally conflicted as she was conducting investigations into the president. She said that this was the main reason why he could not suspend her.

But Ramaphosa maintains that he has every right to suspend her and Mkhwebane is in no position to stop him from performing his constitutional functions.

The Public Protector has received support in her court challenge from political parties like the United Democratic Movement (UDM) and the African Transformation Movement (ATM).