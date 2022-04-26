Maile says coalition arrangements delay progress in some municipalities

Speaking during an update of the state of municipalities – he explained that the changed political environment in local government leading to the prevalence of hung councils has made the work of his department even more critical.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Lebogang Maile said that coalition arrangements were delaying progress in some municipalities across the province.

Speaking during an update of the state of municipalities on Monday, he explained that the changed political environment in local government leading to the prevalence of hung councils had made the work of his department even more critical.

Although some Gauteng councils have already had first-hand experience of the possible dire consequences of failing coalitions, including the crippling of service delivery in cities like Tshwane, it appeared that cohesion was yet to be achieved.

Lebogang Maile said that municipalities governed through coalitions remained a concern to the provincial government.

"Based on the previous lessons, we should also find a way of legislating these arrangements so that there is no disturbance and delays in service delivery," he said.

He has emphasised that his department’s oversight role was important given the high possibility that the coalition agreements could collapse, bringing instability to municipal governance.